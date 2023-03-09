The 23-year-old centre will play his 100th game for the black, green and gold when Bath come calling for a crucial Gallagher Premiership clash on Friday night.

Dingwall has become a mainstay of the first team since making his debut against Leicester Tigers back in October 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Academy product said: “It's been an amazing journey and it's cool that I've done it with so many of the boys who are still playing here.

Fraser Dingwall

“There's still that core group here that I've come through the Academy with and I'm very fortunate.

“This week is a good chance for me to reflect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I grew up supporting this club so to play once for them, let alone 100 times, is very special for me and my family.

“I feel like I'm one of the more experienced players but I still view myself as one of the younger ones.

“I feel like I'm constantly maturing and I see it more and more at times.

“If I compare to how I may have reacted in previous seasons to now, it's completely different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just through playing games and being in this environment for longer, it's natural that you do mature.”

So what are Dingwall's highlights to date?

“There's a few,” he said.

“We played Exeter here at home, which was one of my very early games. It was near Christmas and the place was bouncing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Beating Harlequins here last year was up there, the semi-final at Welford Road last year, even though we didn't get the win. It was great to be part of it but I feel we should have won that game.

“There are lots of cool memories so far in this 100.”

Dingwall, who was named Saints' player of the month for February, will be hoping to add some more moments of joy at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens this week.

And the skipper is desperate to help his side bounce back from the 62-8 defeat at Bristol Bears last Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've got four games to go and everything is so important,” Dingwall said.

“It's incredibly tight, the tightest we've ever seen it and it's in our control.

“We've got to win every single game.

“We're not underestimating the challenge we've got on Friday night because Bath are a squad with all sorts of talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's definitely one we've got to put a good performance on in.

“We didn't perform well at Bath in October and they turned us over.