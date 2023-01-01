Dingwall hails Saints coaches for masterminding bounce-back success against Harlequins

Fraser Dingwall

Saints scored six tries in a convincing 46-17 success at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, banishing memories of defeats to Gloucester, La Rochelle and Munster at the end of 2022.

Dingwall was outstanding throughout, earning the BT Sport man of the match award.

And the Saints centre said: "It's easier for us as players because we can get out there and put it into practice, but they coaches have got to watch it and steer the ship.

"They've done really well because although the pressure's on them, they've stayed really neutral.

"We try to review each game really neutrally so it's process-driven and we know if we get the process right, the result will take care of itself.

"Throughout the season we've been frustrated because we haven't put in an 80-minute performance, and that's probably the closest we've come to it.

"There are still patches in there and we're still trying to keep teams out for longer, but we're really pleased with that performance.

"The biggest thing for us is staying in the moment for as long as we could.

"In other games, we've switched off for 10 minutes and against a team like Quins, who can go from anywhere, it was a message we really drove throughout the week, to stay alive through the full 80.

"We delivered on it.

"You see in our attack that when our skills are clicking, we move the ball really nicely.