Dingwall feels defensive heroics fuelled Saints' demolition of Falcons

The black, green and gold bagged a brilliant bonus-point 66-5 win at Kingston Park, pushing them seven points clear of fifth-placed London Irish in the Gallagher Premiership standings.

Saints scored 10 tries against Newcastle, who had actually taken the lead early on through an excellent Adam Radwan effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Phil Dowson's men refused to concede another point, with Alex Mitchell and Tom Collins making huge try-saving tackles and George Furbank flying back to stop Mateo Carreras dotting down.

And Dingwall was delighted with the defensive resilience his side showed.

"We came into the game knowing they've got a very dangerous back three and we knew that when the game was loose and when there were turnovers they could hurt us," Dingwall said. "They did that in the first play so we weren't fazed by that, we just knew we had to get back to our game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Moments that we've really got to speak about more than the tries are George Furbank getting back when they chipped and chased, Mitch making a tackle in the corner on Radders, those are the moments that mean the most to us.

"Those are the moments we have to speak about because they give us so much energy. They give us as much energy as scoring down the other end, if not more because it takes away energy from them.

Fraser Dingwall

"Probably the biggest difference in our defence there was that, yes they created breaks, but every single one we got back and hunted them down and forced a turnover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even when it was towards the 70th minute, TC (Collins) hunted someone down and got a turnover to add to the unbelievable stuff he did in attack so all round we were really happy with our performance."

Saints had only beaten Wasps and Leicester Tigers on the road in the league prior to their trip to Kingston Park.

But they put those away-day woes behind them with a complete performance against a Falcons team who had won four of their previous five matches at home.

"It's a bit more like it really," Dingwall said. "We've spoken about an 80-minute performance and that was a great example of what we've been trying to achieve for this whole season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you actually look at the game, we didn't do anything ridiculous. There was obviously a couple of moments of individual brilliance but it wasn't like we were chucking offloads and everything.

"It was a great example of us putting our game on the pitch over and over again, and when we get that right we're going to challenge defences and they're going to leak points.

"It's really good for us, we're really pleased and it's off the back of three or four weeks of really good preparation.

"We've been wanting an 80-minute performance all season and hopefully that's enough otherwise we will be frustrated it hasn't come sooner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But to finish on a high like that means a lot, especially to the boys who are leaving."

Saints will now have to wait to see whether they will make the play-offs as their destiny is out of their own hands.

If London Irish lose at Saracens on Sunday, Dowson's side will definitely have a play-off place secured.

And Dingwall said: "Sarries have obviously gone strong with their team selection so fingers crossed they can do a job on Irish for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad