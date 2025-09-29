Dingwall: Exeter draw was a stern lesson for Saints

Fraser Dingwall (picture: Ketan Shah)

Fraser Dingwall says what happened during the second half of Sunday's game against Exeter Chiefs was a 'stern lesson' for Saints.

The black, green and gold surrendered a 33-7 half-time lead, shipping 26 unanswered points after the break in the Gallagher PREM opener at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Exeter even threatened to win it after their full-back, Josh Hodge, saw red late on, with Henry Slade's try four minutes from time being ruled out.

And despite that escape, Dingwall, who skippered Saints, admitted the draw still felt like a defeat.

"It does," he said.

"It was a game of two halves and unfortunately we opened the door for them in the second half, went away from everything, and momentum in sport is tough to contain at times.

"We're really disappointed to be honest.

"It seems mad (Saints could have lost the game) and then at the end there was a break where we could have rescued points.

"It was really weird and I don't know how I would have felt had we won. I think I would have felt the same to be honest.

"It was heavily frustrating and we'll be very honest about it.

"It just shows the level you have to be at at all times in this league, and hopefully that's a stern lesson for a lot of lads."

So what went so badly wrong in the second half?

"We stopped valuing the stuff that got us into such a good spot in the first half," Dingwall said.

"We became loose with the ball, we gave them lots of opportunities on turnover through either loose kicks or weak turnovers in possession.

"It just allowed them to use their dangerous back three, to catch us in transition and to move the game up the field easily.

"We didn't really control much of the territory at all and I can't think of us playing much in their 22.

"There's loads of things that stack up and all of a sudden, when there's a bit of a roll on suddenly, it becomes a bit of a narrative of what a comeback this would be for the other team and the momentum becomes really hard to contain.

"The only way I can see it being fixed is up top (mentally). It isn't really so much physical other than the actions you get that are based on mindset."

