Difficult experiences have helped Saints so far this season, says boss Dowson

Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson feels some of the difficult experiences of last season have helped Saints at the start of the current campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black, green and gold suffered some tough losses in the Gallagher PREM last term, notably a 33-0 defeat at home to Leicester Tigers back in March.

But they put that right last Saturday, beating Tigers 32-26 at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Dowson said: "I think the experiences we had last year: 33-0 at home against Leicester, Gloucester at home, Saracens away - we're better this year because of those experiences.

"People like Archie McParland and Henry Pollock who were relatively experienced back then have had those experiences, don't like the taste of them and want to make sure they don't happen again."

Saints have made an unbeaten start to the season, winning at Saracens in the PREM Rugby Cup before claiming a draw against Exeter Chiefs in the league opener and beating Gloucester and Tigers during the past couple of weeks.

And Dowson feels there is still much more to come from his side as they start to get into the groove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had the four guys coming back from the Lions, we had guys coming back from England whose first game was round one so trying to build that momentum was really important with some fractiousness around it," the Saints boss said. "It's vital.

"The season is almost a third over by the time the autumn comes so we've got to make sure we're in a good position to not be too far behind because last year we were really climbing a mountain.

"I'm really pleased with how we've started, really pleased with the depth of the squad and the guys who've stepped in.

"And I think there's more to come from us to be honest, in terms of our cohesion and our ability to execute."