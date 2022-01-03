Dickens selects five Saints players in England Under-20s EPS squad

Tom Litchfield

Forwards Geordie Irvine and Tom Lockett along with backs Ethan Grayson, George Hendy and Tom Litchfield have been included.

Dickens said: “Selection for the squad has been based on a combination of things: the previous regional camps we’ve held, the work we do with the club academies and coaches, plus our knowledge of the players within the pathway.

“The communication and collaboration throughout the pathway are excellent and it’s ensuring we identify talented players and get out to see them play early.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’d like to thank all the Premiership clubs, the academies, the coaches and Premiership Rugby for their support. It’s been a big team effort.

“The squad and coaching team are looking forward to two four-day camps and a training game against Oxford University in the first half of January, which is all part of our preparation for the Six Nations and our first game against Scotland.”

England men U20s Elite Player Squad – 2022

Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Alfie Bell (Wasps)

Lucas Brooke (London Irish)

Kofi Cripps (Wasps)

Mark Dormer (Newcastle)

Ollie Fletcher (Newcastle)

Robin Hardwick (Wasps)

Will Hobson (Harlequins)

Emeka Ilione (Leicester)

Geordie Irvine (Saints)

Tom Lockett (Saints)

Toby Knight (Saracens)

Guy Pepper (Newcastle)

Charlie Rice (Bristol)

Ewan Richards (Bath)

John Stewart (Bath)

Mike Summerfield (London Irish)

Alex Wardell (Saracens)

Backs

Henry Arundell (London Irish)

Seb Atkinson (Worcester)

Deago Bailey (Bristol)

Jamie Benson (Harlequins)

Tom Carr-Smith (Bath)

Ethan Grayson (Saints)

Olly Hartley (Wasps)

George Hendy (Saints)

Matty Jones (Gloucester)

Louie Johnson (Newcastle)

Will Joseph (London Irish)

Tom Litchfield (Saints)

Fin Smith (Worcester)