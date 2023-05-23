News you can trust since 1897
Departing star Lukhan loved his one season at Saints

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto says he loved his season at Saints.
By Tom Vickers
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Lukhan Salakaia-LotoLukhan Salakaia-Loto
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

And the Australian forward insists he will be supporting the club from afar as he looks set to join Melbourne Rebels in his homeland.

Salakaia-Loto was due to play a big part for Saints next season but family reasons have meant that he is now heading back to Australia.

The 26-year-old, who joined from Queensland Reds last summer, departs having scored two tries in 24 appearances for the black, green and gold.

“I’m leaving Saints with a heavy heart as I loved my first season representing Northampton and being part of a special group of players here," Salakaia-Loto said.

“I believe the club has everything in place to challenge for major silverware in the years ahead, but you have to put your family before everything else, and being on the other side of the world from the rest of our loved ones has been difficult.

“So, we’ve made the decision to return home to Australia, but I’ll always cherish the short time I had in black, green and gold, and how all the Saints supporters welcomed us into this community in Northampton.

“I’m leaving some great team-mates and friends, but I hope the boys can kick on again next season – and I’ll be supporting everyone at Saints from afar.”

