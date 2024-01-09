Dates set for Saints' clashes with Bristol, Saracens, Leicester and Harlequins

The dates have been set for four key Gallagher Premiership games for Saints.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Phil Dowson's side will take a break from league action at the end of this month before returning to face Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate on Friday, March 22 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Their next league match will come a week later as Saracens head to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday, March 29 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Round 15 sees Saints host local rivals Leicester Tigers, with that game to be played on Saturday, April 20 (kick-off 3.05pm).

And the next Premiership encounter will come at Twickenham as Saints take on Harlequins on Saturday, April 27 (kick-off 3.05pm).