Date set for Saints to find out their 2025/26 Gallagher Premiership fixtures

Phil Dowson (left) during pre-season training (picture: Northampton Saints)

The date has been set for Saints to find out their Gallagher Premiership schedule for the 2025/26 season.

The fixtures will be announced on Wednesday, July 23.

Phil Dowson's men finished eighth last season as they were unable to defend their title.

Bath, who lost to Saints in the 2024 final, were the eventual champions, beating Leicester Tigers in the showpiece at Twickenham.

And there is no doubt Saints will be targeting a much stronger performance in the campaign ahead as they bid to get back in the title picture.

Meanwhile, Saints will find out their European schedule on Tuesday morning as EPCR are set to release the dates and venues for the pool stage matches.

The black, green and gold will take on Union Bordeaux Bègles, Section Paloise, Vodacom Bulls and Scarlets.

Saints will face two of those sides at home and two away.

And on Tuesday morning at 11am (BST) who they face where, and when, will be confirmed.