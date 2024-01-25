Date and kick-off time for Saints' last-16 clash with Munster is confirmed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Phil Dowson's men went through the pool stages unbeaten, defeating French sides Toulon and Bayonne at the Gardens as well as winning at Glasgow Warriors and Munster.
Saints topped Pool 3 and secured a home tie in the next round, where they will face Munster once again.
And EPCR have today confirmed that match will be played in front of ITV’s cameras.
The game, which will be Munster’s second visit to Northampton in as many seasons, will also be broadcast on TNT Sports.
It is Saints’ first appearance in the Investec Champions Cup knock-out stages since 2020.
Investec Champions Cup round of 16 – pool stage rankings in brackets/all kick-offs local times
Friday, April 5
Match 5: Harlequins (5) v Glasgow Warriors (12), Twickenham Stoop (20.00)
Saturday, April 6
Match 6: Vodacom Bulls (6) v Lyon (11), Loftus Versfeld (13.30)
Match 8: Exeter Chiefs (8) v Bath Rugby (9), Sandy Park (15.00)
Match 7: DHL Stormers (7) v Stade Rochelais (10), DHL Stadium (16.00)
Match 4: Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) v Saracens (13), Stade Chaban-Delmas (18.30)
Match 2: Leinster Rugby (2) v Leicester Tigers (15), Aviva Stadium (20.00)
Sunday, April 7
Match 3: Saints (3) v Munster Rugby (14), cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens (12.30)
Match 1: Stade Toulousain (1) v Racing 92 (16), Le Stadium (16.00)
Quarter-finals - April 12/13/14
QF 1: Winner R16 1 v Winner R16 8
QF 2: Winner R16 2 v Winner R16 7
QF 3: Winner R16 3 v Winner R16 6
QF 4: Winner R16 4 v Winner R16 5
NB The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage
Semi-finals - May 3/4/5
SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4
SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3
NB The matches will be played in Europe and where relevant the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage
2024 Investec Champions Cup final - Saturday, May 25; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (14.45)