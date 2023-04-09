Darbon doesn't want Saints fans to temper expectations despite spending power of Premiership rivals

Mark Darbon

Saints are currently fifth in the Gallagher Premiership, three points behind fourth-placed London Irish with two regular-season games to go.

Fans will be hoping the black, green and gold can get the job done against Saracens and Newcastle Falcons as they look to secure a play-off place for the second season in succession.

But should Saints really expect to be a top-four team each year, given they have often billed themselves as a development club in recent times?

When asked whether Saints can be a win-now club as well as a development club, CEO Darbon said: "I think so.

"It's no secret that we're definitely not spending the same as our rivals in the Premiership as we look to build a sustainable financial model - that's absolutely critical if this club is to survive and thrive into the future.

"But you've seen that when we're at our best, we're very difficult to beat and we fancy our chances against anyone in this league.

"I think the answer to the question is yes, we can be.

"We can't keep saying we're a side stacked full of potential. I believe we are, but we've got to translate that into more consistent performances week in, week out.

"We're right up there in the mix for the play-offs at the moment, but you look back at this season and there are three, four, five games that we didn't win that we should have done and it could have been a bit more comfortable.

"We think there's more to come from this group in the here and now, definitely."

So supporters should expect their team to claim trophies despite the financial constraints?

"I think people follow sport because they want their team to win so we'd like our supporters to have high expectations because it keeps us honest and it keeps the pressure on what we're doing," Darbon said.

"Ultimately, we're here to provide fantastic entertainment and an emotional release for our supporter base.

"So I wouldn't necessarily ask supporters to temper their expectations, I'd ask them to be aware that across Premiership rugby, there are different challenges for different clubs.

"As I say, we think the most important thing is ensuring this place thrives and survives for many years to come so we don't have unlimited resources, that is very, very clear.

"We've got to make smart decisions and smart choices in the short-term to give us the best possible chances of success."

Premiership clubs are facing the prospect of losing players to lucrative deals in countries such as France and Japan.

Saints have been unable to keep hold of the likes of Samu Manoa, Cobus Reinach, Dan Biggar and , most recently, David Ribbans because of the pull of big-money moves abroad.

So how difficult is it for Saints to hold on to their top players?

"It is really tough and you have to realise that in elite sport, people move," Darbon said.

"If they've performed well for you and they've been great in the environment, it's always disappointing to lose them.

"Someone like Dan Biggar is a great example because he was amazing around this place both on and off the pitch.

"We miss Biggs but at the same time, you've got to plan for the future and he wasn't going to be here forever.

"We had an opportunity to bring in someone like Fin Smith, who we think is a class player and going to excel as we go season by season.

"You have to always be looking ahead, planning not just for next season but three, four, five years ahead - and that's what we remain focused on doing."

Saints' recruitment ahead of the current campaign was impressive with the likes of Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and James Ramm becoming big hits at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

So how has recruitment been ahead of next season?

"It's been challenging this year," Darbon said. "There's a lot of moving parts.

"We're really pleased with the recruitment and retention activity that we undertook going into this season.

"You only have to look at a number of players we brought in ahead of this season to see how well they've performed.

"James Ramm, Lukhan, Angus Scott-Young, Sam Graham - these guys have all come in and done really well.

"Again, we think we've made some really good picks for the future.

"Trevor Davison came in earlier, Curtis Langdon, there's more to come.