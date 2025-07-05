Coventry winger signs for Saints as Loughborough ace arrives on trial

Saints boss Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints have announced the signing of winger James Martin from Coventry ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old makes the switch from the Champ Rugby side having scored 44 tries in 82 appearances since arriving there in 2019.

Martin is no stranger to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, having scored against Saints for Coventry in last season’s Premiership Rugby Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger also played in the reverse fixture at Butts Park Arena.

And Saints boss Phil Dowson is looking forward to welcoming Martin into his squad this summer.

“We’re really pleased to welcome James to the club,” said Dowson said.

“He’s been a standout player in the Championship over the past couple of seasons, leading the try-scoring charts for Coventry and showing consistently that he’s an excellent finisher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s quick, strong, and a smart operator on the wing who showed when we played Coventry last season that he can beat defenders and create opportunities out of nothing.

“He’s hungry to prove himself at the next level, and when we spoke to him, it was clear that he’s ambitious and wants to challenge himself in a Premiership environment. That mindset is so important to us.

“We’ve had success in the past bringing players up from the Championship – guys who maybe haven’t come through the traditional pathway, but have worked hard to develop their game and made a real impact here in Northampton. James fits that mould perfectly.

“We think he’s a player with potential and we’re excited to see how he grows within our environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints have also announced that Loughborough University winger Thomas Rowe will join the club on trial during pre-season.

Rowe, who graduated from Yorkshire Rugby Academy before joining the University, was the third ranked try-scorer in National League 2 West in 2024/25, having crossed the whitewash for Loughborough 23 times across the season.

The 19-year-old student will link up with the squad when Saints reconvene at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Monday.