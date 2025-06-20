Cousins signs for ambitious Champ Rugby club following Saints exit

Toby Cousins made his final Saints appearance on the last day of the season (photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Toby Cousins can't wait to get started after joining 'dominant club in the Championship' Ealing Trailfinders.

The wing saw his Saints contract come to an end this summer, with his final appearance for the black, green and gold coming on the last day of the season, at Gloucester.

He has plenty of experience in Champ Rugby, having spent time on loan at Bedford Blues.

And Cousins is now looking forward to taking the field for an Ealing side that finished top of England's second tier last season.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Ealing Trailfinders, who have been such a successful and dominant club in the Championship," Cousins said.

"It’s a club that I’ve been watching over the past few years, and they play such an exciting style and brand of rugby.

“I’m excited to learn from the experienced players in the squad.

"I can’t wait to be a part of this team.”

Cousins has previously represented England at multiple age-grade levels.

He was part of the 2023 U20 Six Nations squad and helped his country to victory in the 2024 U20 World Cup in South Africa.

And director of rugby Ben Ward is looking forward to welcoming the 20-year-old to Ealing.

Ward said: “Toby’s a hugely talented young player. He’s strong, skilful and brings real intent with ball in hand.

"We’re delighted he’s chosen to continue his development at Trailfinders.”