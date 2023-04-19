Life at the Gardens is all the 28-year-old has ever known as he came through the Saints Academy, making his first-team debut back in 2013.

He has gone on to score 48 tries in 144 appearances, playing his part in some of the most memorable wins in modern history.

He started when Saints beat Leinster in Dublin back in December 2013 and was again in from the off for the sensational Premiership play-off semi-final success against Leicester Tigers during the same double-winning season.

Tom Collins is leaving Saints this summer

Collins has continued to contend for a place in the matchday squad and he came off the bench against Saracens last Saturday.

But, strongly linked with a move to London Irish, the 28-year-old is ready to move on to the next stage of his career.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at the club, it’s been amazing for me and I’m very grateful to all the people I have played alongside and those who have enabled me to play rugby at the highest level,” said Collins.

“To represent my hometown club has always been very special; I grew up just down the road, playing at Old Northamptonians, and I came up through the Academy system with a lot of the players who are in the first team with me now.

"With my dad and grandad playing for the Cobblers as well, it’s been cool to emulate the way they represented the Town in a different sport.

“So, it’s definitely been a tough decision to move on, but I feel like I am ready for a fresh start somewhere new.

"I want to go somewhere else to prove that I can play consistently at the very top level.

“You don’t get too long in a professional rugby career to experience different places and environments.

"I have been at Saints for 10 years now, and I feel like I am ready for a new chapter.