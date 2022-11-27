Collins pays tribute to Saints greats after bagging hat-trick against Barbarians

Collins dotted down three times in the second period to help Saints secure a 45-39 victory on an historic day at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

But the occasion was really all about saying a fond farewell to Tom Wood and Luther Burrell, who were turning out at the Gardens for the final time.

And Collins, who played alongside both of them for many years at Saints, said: "They're some of the greats of Northampton.

Tom Collins cruised in for a hat-trick against the Barbarians (picture: Kie Fewster)

"Woody was here when I joined the club and he inspired me to be where I am now.

"It was exciting to be able to play against them and I thought they looked great.

"Bearing in mind Woody has spent the past few months chopping trees down, he was really good.

"It was nice to play against those guys and to get the win."

Collins looked in fine form as he finished the chances that came his way.

And the speedy wing said: "I enjoyed it a lot.

"It was tough on the lungs after a few weeks off playing but I enjoyed it.

"It's always going to be a tough game when the Barbarians come here because they want to throw the ball around.

"We tried to take it as seriously as possible and not get sucked into any of their stuff, but overall it was a good game and I'm sure it was good to watch.

"For us to get the win and take that momentum into next week is good.

"We wanted to have a structured game going into next week against Gloucester but I love this sort of game and it suits me well.

"We used this as a stepping stone for next week and hopefully we got some momentum.

