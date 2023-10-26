News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Codling calls for precision and discipline as Falcons get set to host Saints

An improvement in precision and discipline is what Newcastle Falcons boss Alex Codling is calling for ahead of Sunday's clash with Saints at Kingston Park.
By Tom Vickers
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Alex Codling (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Alex Codling (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Alex Codling (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Falcons, like Saints, have lost their opening two Gallagher Premiership matches this season.

But, as has been the case for Phil Dowson's side, Newcastle have not been far away from picking up a win, pushing both Bath and Gloucester close.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Codling is expecting another entertaining encounter this weekend, and he knows exactly what his side need to get better at if they are to prevail.

"Precision for one and discipline for two," Codling told the Newcastle Falcons website.

Most Popular

"We're creating the chances, we've now got to finish them and we've got to make sure we're on the right side of the penalty count.

“I think it will be a great game for the neutrals.

“Both sides look to move the ball, both sides like to play with pace, and both sides are stacked with quality."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Falcons almost completed a fine comeback against Gloucester last Friday but eventually fell to an 18-14 defeat.

"I thought the desire and momentum really swung in that last 20 minutes," Codling said.

"The frustrating thing was just that first half and our discipline.

"It was very similar to the game at Bath because we had some chances but we just didn't take them."

Related topics:Newcastle FalconsNewcastleGloucester