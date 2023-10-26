Codling calls for precision and discipline as Falcons get set to host Saints

Alex Codling (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Falcons, like Saints, have lost their opening two Gallagher Premiership matches this season.

But, as has been the case for Phil Dowson's side, Newcastle have not been far away from picking up a win, pushing both Bath and Gloucester close.

Codling is expecting another entertaining encounter this weekend, and he knows exactly what his side need to get better at if they are to prevail.

"Precision for one and discipline for two," Codling told the Newcastle Falcons website.

"We're creating the chances, we've now got to finish them and we've got to make sure we're on the right side of the penalty count.

“I think it will be a great game for the neutrals.

“Both sides look to move the ball, both sides like to play with pace, and both sides are stacked with quality."

The Falcons almost completed a fine comeback against Gloucester last Friday but eventually fell to an 18-14 defeat.

"I thought the desire and momentum really swung in that last 20 minutes," Codling said.

"The frustrating thing was just that first half and our discipline.