The Counties One Midlands East (South) champions broke through the 800-point barrier for the season as they claimed a 70-22 success at Long Buckby in an all-Northants clash.

Boro’ ran in no fewer than 12 tries with the remainder of the points coming from the boot of Joel Richardson, who converted five of those scores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man-of-the-match Spencer Derry led the scoring with a hat-trick of tries.

It's been a season to remember for Wellingborough Rugby Club

The other scores came from Flynn Anderson, Daniel Sims, Lewis Aitken, Aaron Duke, Matthew Ward, Rhys Fereday, Kieran Loveridge, Luke Smith and Kyle Draper.

The victory ensured Boro’ finished the season 12 points clear of nearest rivals Vipers and the men from Cut Throat Lane can now look forward to life at a higher level in the next campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was disappointment for Stewarts & Lloyds last weekend, however.

Having already completed their Counties Two Midlands East (South) season, they were left waiting on the outcome of Spalding’s visit to Huntingdon & District.