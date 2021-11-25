Bristol Bears v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Friday's game at Ashton Gate

Courtney Lawes

With all of the club's international players now available, the majority of them have been brought straight back into the starting 15.

Courtney Lawes returns at six after captaining England this autumn, while Dan Biggar returns at fly-half.

George Furbank, Tommy Freeman, Alex Mitchell and Lewis Ludlam also start, while Sam Matavesi and Api Ratuniyarawa are named among the replacements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Fish gets the nod at hooker, while Alex Moon is the only player to keep his starting spot from last Friday's Premiership Rugby Cup defeat at Harlequins.

Matt Proctor is back from injury as he starts at outside centre.

For Bristol, Chris Vui returns to the starting line-up as one of three changes to the side that overcame Worcester Warriors in the Bears' last Gallagher Premiership outing.

Jake Kerr also comes into the pack, while boss Pat Lam welcomes Henry Purdy into the backline for the Ashton Gate encounter.

George Kloska is named in the 23-man Premiership squad for the first time this season as Bears go in search of a third consecutive victory in the competition.

Bristol Bears: Piutau; Fricker, O'Conor, Leiua, Purdy; Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Kerr, Lahiff; Joyce, Vui; Jeffries, Heenan (c), Harding.

Replacements: Capon, Y Thomas, Kloska, Hawkins, D Thomas, Whiteley, Bedlow, Adeolokun.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor, Dingwall, Skosan; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, Fish, Hill; Ribbans, Moon; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Augustus.