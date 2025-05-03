'Bring on Cardiff' - Pollock so happy to help steer Saints into European final

Henry Pollock showed his delight in Dublin (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Henry Pollock says it is 'so special' to have helped to steer Saints into the Investec Champions Cup final.

Pollock produced another exceptional performance, scoring a stunning try in the sensational 37-34 win against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

Saints will now meet the winners of Sunday's clash between Union Bordeaux Bègles and reigning champions Toulouse in the May 24 showpiece at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

And after the win against Leinster, Pollock said: “I tell you what - that was a battle. I’ve never played in a game that hard in my life.

"That’s what dreams are made of. As a boy I grew up watching this competition. To do it with my boyhood club, to get in the final… honestly, it’s getting a bit emotional talking about it, because it’s so special.

“This is what sport’s about. This is why you play the game. You do it because you love it. You love the fans, the atmosphere, the sport.

"Going up against the best back row in the world. I couldn’t ask for much more. I’m so proud.

"The team were just amazing, one to 23.

"Bring on Cardiff!

"All week we’ve been saying ‘Why not us?’