Bright future for NSB Under-15s as they claim national glory

By Mohamed Hamza
Published 12th Mar 2025, 11:19 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 12:48 BST
NSB Under-15s are national champions (picture: Leo Wilkinson Photography)placeholder image
NSB Under-15s are national champions (picture: Leo Wilkinson Photography)
Glen Bradbury believes the future is bright for his young Northampton School for Boys rugby players after watching them win a prestigious national competition in London.