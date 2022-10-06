Braley eager for Premiership action but savouring being Saints' cup skipper

But the scrum-half is enjoying the responsibility of skippering the side in cup matches.

Braley has been captain for both Premiership Rugby Cup clashes so far, with Saints picking up seven points from a possible 10.

The 28-year-old was a summer arrival from Benetton and his only league appearance so far for Saints came from the bench in the win against London Irish last month.

Callum Braley

Nevertheless, he has relished being entrusted with a leadership role for the cup games.

Braley said: "It's a huge honour.

"I'm obviously new to the club and still trying to find my feet, but I just want to do my best for the team and lead as best I can.

"I want to make sure I perform as an individual because it's hard to lead when you're not performing yourself.

"I try to focus on my own job, which is always easier said than done, but I just need to keep ticking along, learning the way we're trying to play.

"The Saints DNA is different to anything I've played before so it's important to keep learning, keep growing and hopefully do my best to lead the boys."

With so many younger players involved in the cup matches for Saints, Braley's experience has come in handy.

"You definitely feel it (the responsibility of the captaincy) looking around the changing room and during the week," Braley said.

"A lot of the younger boys have got loads and loads of talent but still feel quite quiet in training so it's about giving them confidence to express themselves so they can be at their best on the field.

"I wouldn't say it's a burden but it's definitely a challenge to make sure they feel confident and ready to go and give their best."

Alex Mitchell and Tom James have been Saints' chosen scrum-halves for the majority of the Premiership matches so far.

And Braley said: "I'm desperate to be involved in the Prem again.

"I want to push the boys because they're both playing really well so I just keep focusing on myself and do my best to be better.

"Hopefully I'll get a shot some time soon."

Braley did his chances no harm with another assured performance in the 58-34 win against Saracens at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Wednesday night.

"Bits of it were good fun," he said. "We obviously had a few sticky patches in the game and shot ourselves in the foot a little bit to put ourselves under pressure.

