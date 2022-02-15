Boyd responds to speculation surrounding Saints ace Harrison

Reports in France have linked Harrison with a move to PRO D2 side Provence.

As it stands, Harrison is out of contract at Saints this summer.

But there appears to be a good chance he could still renew his deal and remain at Franklin's Gardens.

Teimana Harrison

When asked whether Harrison could be staying at Saints, Boyd said: "I don't see any reason why not."

When it was put to him that there are links to Provence doing the rounds, Boyd replied: "I hadn't caught up with that.

"I don't know whether there's any fire around that smoke."

Harrison has made 181 appearances for Saints since making the transition to the first team in 2012.

He was named Saints' breakthrough player, supporters’ player and players’ player of the year at the end of a stellar 2015/16 season and has won five England caps, all of which came in 2016.