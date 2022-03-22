Boyd delivers injury update ahead of Saints' clash with London Irish

Ehren Painter

Painter had been starting to earn a run of starts at tighthead, but he has not played since the defeat at Gloucester on March 5.

And when asked for an update on the 24-year-old ahead of Saturday's crucial Gallagher Premiership game at London Irish, Boyd said: "He had a detached bicep so he's the long road not the short road.

"I'm not sure we'll see him again this season because he had quite a significant injury and it's a big blow for us because he'd been playing really well.

"Other guys have got to stand up and do a job."

Saints are set to be able to call on some of their Six Nations stars this week, with Courtney Lawes, Dan Biggar and George Furbank having completed their commitments.

But Lewis Ludlam remains a doubt due to the rib injury he picked up in England's opening game, against Scotland.

"It's been a bit of a battle for him," Boyd said.

"He got dinged in that first game of the Six Nations and it's been a bit of a haul for him but he's getting closer.

"Whether he makes it this week, I'm not 100 per cent sure."

Matt Proctor may be available on Saturday, but the Kiwi centre also remains a doubt.

"He's getting close again," Boyd said.

"He's just had that little hamstring injury that has come and gone, come and gone.

"It's niggled away a bit so we've changed a bit of our strategy on the treatment there but it's probably more likely to be next week."

Tom Wood remains on the long-term injury list with his shoulder injury, while Taqele Naiyaravoro is still sidelined with the knee problem that has stopped him playing a single game so far this season.

When asked whether Naiyaravoro will be able to appear for Saints during this campaign, Boyd said: "One would hope so but it's been a long haul for him.

"He's had quite a serious knee reconstruction, a 20-26-week recovery.

"We're at about the 20-week mark now so we'd hope to see him in the next month, but we're running out of time, aren't we?"

One piece of good news from last week was that Tommy Freeman came through unscathed on his return from a hamstring injury.

The England back played 56 minutes and scored in the 46-35 Premiership Rugby Cup win at Saracens last Saturday.

And Boyd said: "I thought he was one of many who were pretty decent.

"I was pleased for Tommy - he had a nice little cameo.

"He'll come back into selection but Tom Collins and Courtnall Skosan have been playing pretty well for us.