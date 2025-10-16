Boss Dowson discusses Saints contract renewals and his own situation

Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson says Saints are working hard to 'keep the group together' after extending the contracts of Fin Smith and Alex Mitchell.

Smith and Mitchell have both recently signed new multi-year deals in a ringing endorsement of the current project at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

There are still some players who will be out of contract at Saints next summer, but Dowson and Co are doing their best to ensure this talented squad remains in place.

"We've got a few lads who we're still working through," Dowson said.

"It's great to get Mitch and Fin over the line and there's conversations with other guys, as always at this time of the year, to try to get everyone over the line.

"In some places you can make decisions very early and we can make that decision with Fin and Mitch pretty early based on the quality and also their characteristics.

"We're slowly working through and trying to keep the group together."

Dowson has led Saints to a Gallagher PREM title and an Investec Champions Cup final during the past two seasons.

And when asked about his own contract renewal situation, the director of rugby said: "It's pushing along and we're getting to a point where we're all set.”