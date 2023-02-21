The top-of-the-table clash proved to be close but Boro’ gained revenge for their defeat to Vipers earlier in the season to open up an eight-point lead at the summit, although their nearest rivals still have a game in hand.

Harry Bryan, Matthew Watts and Chris Shipman all went over for the hosts with Joel Richardson adding a conversion.

But it took a late try from Ryan Mackie and another Richardson conversion to seal the priceless victory.

Action from Kettering's 17-15 home defeat to Peterborough. Pictures by Glyn Dobbs

Wellingborough have four games remaining to try to claim the crown, the first of which is at home to St Ives (Midlands) on Saturday.

Oundle suffered a 40-17 defeat at Bridgnorth in Regional One Midlands.

Tries from Tom Aviss, Mac Kitchener and Ross Murray and a conversion from Harry Winch proved to be in vain for Oundle.

They now face a tough test on Saturday when they take on leaders Dudley Kingswinford.

Peterborough celebrate their last-gasp victory at Waverley Road

Kettering suffered late heartbreak in their 17-15 home defeat to Peterborough in Regional Two East Midlands.

The Blues looked to be on course for victory over the fifth-placed side at Waverley Road after tries from Josh Luthayi and Tom Halfhide, who also kicked a penalty, and a conversion from William Tebby Macloud had them in a 15-5 lead.

But the visitors scored two late tries, the second of which was converted with the final kick of the game to condemn the Blues to a narrow defeat.

Kettering are at home again this weekend when they host third-placed Market Harborough.

Josh Luthayi runs in to score Kettering's first try in their dramatic defeat to Peterborough

Stewarts & Lloyds took outright control of third place in Counties Two Midlands East (South) after a commanding 41-17 success over St Neots at Occupation Road.

S&L pulled clear of Rushden & Higham, who remain in fourth after they were well beaten 47-0 at runaway leaders Daventry who were crowned champions with that win.