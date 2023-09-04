Boro’ were looking in good shape as they led 13-5 at half-time but the Blues stormed back to eventually seal a 33-16 success and get their season off to a winning start.

Wellingborough led 13-0 thanks to a try and two penalties from Joel Richardson and a further score from Tom Bryan.

But Kean McCabe went over for Kettering before the break and they took control in the second half with tries from Steve Dysel (2), Seb Johnson and Steve Fraher along with four conversions from Josh Luthayi as they secured a bonus point win.

Kettering celebrate their second try against Wellingborough. Pictures by Glyn Dobbs

Another team producing an impressive fightback on the opening day was Oundle as they started life in the new surroundings of London & SE Regional One South East with a 39-25 victory over HUEL Tring.

Oundle took an early 7-0 lead thanks to Samson Ma’asi’s converted try.

But Oundle soon found themselves 19-7 down before Zach Bean went over to make it 19-12 at half-time.

The two teams exchanged penalties after the break before Ma’asi went over again for another converted score before Joe Sagoe’s try, which was also converted, put Oundle in front for the first time at 29-25.

Match action from the local derby at Waverley Road

And they didn’t look back with Tom Aviss’ converted score and a penalty from Ben Young completing the scoring.

Stewarts & Lloyds also made a winning start to the new campaign with a fine 32-7 win at Biggleswade in Counties Two Midlands East (South).

Again, the local side were forced to fight back as they trailed 7-0 with Louis Trimble going over to see his side trailing 7-5 at half-time.

Jay Manson slotted a penalty early in the second half as S&L moved into the lead and they charged on after that with Ellis Bowman, Trimble and Brandon Wall scoring tries while a conversion from Devon Reilly made it 25-7.

And Reilly then scored the final try and added the conversion himself to finish it off.