Blues are crowned champions after derby success

The celebrations begin after Kettering won the Midlands One East title with a 47-8 victory at local rivals Wellingborough. Pictures by Alison Bagley
Kettering will be playing in the Midlands Premier next season after they clinched promotion with a 47-8 success at local rivals Wellingborough.

The Blues went into the clash at Cut Throat Lane needing just one point to wrap up the Midlands One East title but they eventually did it in style.
Bruce Keir led the way with two tries while George Newman, Tom Bridgeman and Jordan Butlin also went over.
They also benefited from two penalty tries while Joe Daniel added four conversions to help wrap up a 15th win in a row and ensure the title celebrations could begin for the Waverley Road club.

The victorious Kettering team pose for the camera after they secured the title

