Blues are crowned champions after derby success

Kettering will be playing in the Midlands Premier next season after they clinched promotion with a 47-8 success at local rivals Wellingborough.

The Blues went into the clash at Cut Throat Lane needing just one point to wrap up the Midlands One East title but they eventually did it in style.

Bruce Keir led the way with two tries while George Newman, Tom Bridgeman and Jordan Butlin also went over.

They also benefited from two penalty tries while Joe Daniel added four conversions to help wrap up a 15th win in a row and ensure the title celebrations could begin for the Waverley Road club.

