Biggar wants 'spectacular finish' ahead of Saints departure

The Wales skipper has made 68 appearances for the black, green and gold since arriving from Ospreys during the summer of 2018.

But the 32-year-old has been unable to enjoy a major trophy win at Saints so far, with the club having lost in two Premiership play-off semi-finals during his time at the club.

Saints harbour hopes of a title win this season - and Biggar will clearly be doing everything he can to deliver it.

Dan Biggar

“I have loved my time at Northampton Saints, a traditional rugby club which is full of great people from top to bottom," Biggar said.

"It has been a privilege to wear the black, green and gold jersey.

“I wish I could have played more for the club – I missed a few matches over the last few years due to my international commitments, but there isn’t a better place to play rugby than Franklin’s Gardens in front of an incredible group of supporters.

“I have made new friendships that will last forever, and it has been a pleasure to watch the young crop of Academy guys mature and develop into first-team senior pros.

“There are too many brilliant people here to mention, but I hope we can all finish the season in spectacular fashion as we did last year, and go a couple of steps further!

“A special thank you has to go to Boydy (Chris Boyd). I can’t thank him enough for the way that he treated me, and gave me so many opportunities to represent this club.

“Saints will always be very special to me – and that includes the club’s magnificent supporters, who have welcomed me in and supported me wholeheartedly through both the highs and lows. It really has been a privilege to play for your club.

“Northampton will be the first result I look for on a Saturday afternoon moving forward!

"I hope that in the future I can come back, see lots of familiar faces and enjoy the Gardens as a fan as much as I did a player.