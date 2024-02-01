Big boost for Saints as Langdon will be available to face Bristol Bears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last month, Langdon was hit with a four-week suspension after being sent off in the 26-23 Investec Champions Cup win at Munster.

Langdon was dismissed for what referee Tual Trainini felt was reckless contact with the head of Tom Ahern at the breakdown.

The Saints hooker's knee had accidentally hit Ahern's head as he was on the way down but then as Langdon went in to clear the ruck out, his other knee also hit the head of the same player.

The Munster lock was forced off for a concussion check, while Trainini reviewed the incident and decided it was reckless from Langdon, meaning he was shown the red card.

An independent disciplinary hearing took place on a few days later, with the committee studying video imagery of the incident as well as hearing evidence from Langdon, who accepted the red card decision.

The committee also heard submissions from the player’s legal representative, John Shea, from Saints' head of recruitment and retention, Paul Shields, and from the EPCR disciplinary officer, Liam McTiernan.

The committee upheld the red card decision and determined that Langdon should be sanctioned for striking with the knee under Law 9.12, which states that a player must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others.

Under World Rugby’s sanctions for foul play, Law 9.11 carries the following sanction entry points - low end: two weeks; mid-range: six weeks; top end: 10 to 52 weeks.

The committee then decided that the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and eight weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

Taking into account the player’s guilty plea and his clear disciplinary record, the committee decided to reduce the sanction by the maximum of 50 per cent before imposing a four-week suspension.

The date when Langdon could return to play was to be determined once the committee had received full details of his future playing schedule.

And that has now become clear, with the games Langdon will miss having been clarified on Thursday afternoon.

The Saints hooker was set to be selected for England A's clash with Portugal later this month, and for his club's friendlies against DHL Stormers and Sale Sharks in March.

All three of those games, added to the win against Newcastle Falcons last weekend, have been taken into account, meaning Langdon will be free to play again on Monday, March 18.

That means he will be available for Saints' return to Premiership action, which comes against Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate on March 22.