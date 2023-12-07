George Furbank says Saints will take 'big confidence' into Europe after beating Saracens last Saturday.

George Furbank

The black, green and gold gritted their teeth to grab an impressive 18-12 win in freezing conditions at StoneX Stadium.

And now they travel to another incredibly tough venue as they take on Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium.

Furbank will skipper Saints in the Investec Champions Cup opener on Friday night (kick-off 8pm).

And he said: "We take big confidence from beating Saracens because they were the Premiership champions last year.

"They don't really lose at home very often so we definitely take a lot of confidence going from that game to Glasgow away.

"It's probably going to be similar in terms of it's going to be a scrap and we're going to have to rely on our defence.

"European refs ref the game a little bit differently so we're going to have to adapt to that, but we want to have a big start and get into the game straight away.

"It's a really exciting opportunity.

"Europe's the biggest competition in club rugby so we're trying to drive that energy this week and build that buzz around it.

"If you can get to the knockout stages, anything can happen.