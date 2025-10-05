Belleau lands knockout blow as Saints secure thrilling win at Gloucester

Anthony Belleau won it for Saints at Kingsholm (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Anthony Belleau kept his cool in front of The Shed as Saints claimed a memorable 37-35 Gallagher PREM win at Gloucester on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belleau, nicknamed 'Tony Bellew' by his team-mates, landed a penalty full of character and composure eight minutes from time, and it proved to be the difference as Saints ensured more second-half misery didn't bite them at Kingsholm.

The black, green and gold had flown into a 31-0 lead, bagging the try bonus point inside 34 minutes as they scored from each of their first four visits to the home 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Gloucester got a try back from the final play of the first half, and they used that as a platform after the break.

Saints were under siege, losing three players to the sin bin as Gloucester eventually stormed back to take a 35-34 lead with 10 minutes to play.

Gloucester would have felt confident of getting further ahead, but they lost fly-half Ross Byrne to the sin bin for a deliberate knock-on and Belleau stepped up to put Saints back in front.

The black, green and gold then refused to let Gloucester in again, holding onto the ball in the home half for phase after phase before Jonny Weimann kicked it out to spark celebrations in the away camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was another tortuous second-half experience for a Saints side who had shipped 26 unanswered points to draw 33-33 with Exeter Chiefs a week earlier.

But this time, they black, green and gold would not be stopped in their pursuit of a win.

Saints had started fast at Kingsholm as some lovely offloading from Edoardo Todaro allowed Rory Hutchinson to power forward, gaining impressive and vital ground before his side recycled the ball for Tom Pearson to fly over the line.

Belleau added the extras and cries of 'Shoe Army' could be heard from The Shed, which was to be silenced again soon after as Saints scored their second try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hutchinson again proved to be an architect as his clever inside pass found Tom Litchfield, who pinned his ears back and charged over the line, scoring at Kingsholm, just as he did back in May.

Belleau converted to make it 14-0 inside 10 minutes and Saints had made an incredible start.

Hutchinson had been at the heart of it, and he showed his defensive steel to go with his attacking style, securing a breakdown penalty on the edge of his own 22.

Saints suffered a blow in the 16th minute as they lost Elliot Millar Mills to injury, bringing Cleopas Kundiona into the action for his debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gloucester were struggling to get going though, with their handling costing them any momentum, giving Saints a foothold in the game.

Belleau attempted to land a penalty against the wind and he did so superbly, taking Saints into a 17-0 lead inside the opening 25 minutes.

Gloucester were desperate for a response and after referee Adam Leal penalised Alex Coles at the breakdown, the home side kicked the ball to the corner.

Gloucester worked the ball quickly for Ollie Thorley but he knocked on with the line in sight and the celebrations of the the home supporters were silenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints worked their way back upfield with Archie McParland kicking well, and after Gloucester knocked on again, the away side were in business.

Hutchinson was yet again the man providing the magic as he swerved his way through and set up the onrushing McParland for the score.

Belleau converted and Hutchinson was soon in the thick of the action again, winning another breakdown penalty for his team in a quite sensational first-half showing from the centre.

Saints were looking so dangerous every time they got the ball in the home half, and they bagged their bonus-point try on 34 minutes as George Hendy refused to be stopped on his way to the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belleau did brilliantly to convert in tricky conditions and Saints held a stunning 31-0 lead, having scored four tries from as many visits to the opposition 22 during the first half.

But it was Gloucester who had the final say of the first half as they piled on the pressure, winning a series of penalties before lock Cam Jordan powered over.

Byrne converted and the home side had renewed hope.

And the anxiety increased straight after the break as within a minute, Will Joseph had cut inside from the left and bagged himself a fine try, allowing Byrne to cut the gap to 17 points with the successful conversion.

Belleau soon made that 20 points as he responded with a well-struck penalty for Saints, who had earned the shot at goal with a big shove at scrum time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints were soon under pressure at the other end, and Hendy paid the price for his team's persistent offsides as he was sent to the sin bin.

Saints thought they would get out when Gloucester knocked on, but a penalty at the away side's scrum gave the hosts another big chance.

Gloucester kept coming and they forced Pearson into the sin bin, reducing Saints to 13 men.

The home side made the most of their extra men as James Venter burrowed over, with Byrne converting as the noise levels continued to rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Smith came on with 24 minutes to go, making his first Saints appearance since suffering a serious knee injury last October.

Hendy returned from the sin bin but Saints just could not get out, with Hugh Bokenham coming close to scoring for Gloucester on 60 minutes.

Saints lost Kundiona to injury as he tried to stop Bokenham with a last-ditch tackle, meaning the away side had to bring Iyogun back on and it went to uncontested scrums.

Still, a penalty was coming once again, and the Cherry and Whites would not relent, scoring through Jordan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Byrne's conversion cut the gap to six points and though Pearson returned, Saints went back down to 14 as Tom Lockett was sin-binned for yet another Saints offside.

Todaro almost hunted down a kick ahead from Belleau as Saints sought to respond, but he was just beaten to the ball and Gloucester survived.

It wasn't long before the Cherry and Whites were flying forward again though as they took the lead, with Afo Fasogbon swallow diving over for a try and Byrne converting.

Saints finally had something go their way when Byrne was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on, and Belleau showed great composure to slot the penalty in front of The Shed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints returned to 15 men with six minutes to play as Lockett came back on, and they showed fantastic resilience to keep hold of the ball late on, going through phase after phase before Weimann booted the ball out to put the seal on a memorable away win.

Gloucester: 15 Charlie Atkinson; 14 Ben Loader (Josiah Edwards-Giraud 71), 13 Will Joseph, 12 Seb Atkinson (vc), 11 Ollie Thorley; 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Tomos Williams (c); 1 Ciaran Knight, 2 Seb Blake (Jack Innard 50), 3 Afolabi Fasogbon; 4 Freddie Thomas, 5 Cam Jordan; 6 Josh Basham (Harry Taylor 56), 7 James Venter, 8 Jack Mann (Hugh Bokenham 57).

Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 Edoardo Todaro, 13 Tom Litchfield, 12 Rory Hutchinson; 11 James Martin; 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Archie McParland (Jonny Weimann 68); 1 Emmanuel Iyogun (Danilo Fischetti 50), 2 Henry Walker (Robbie Smith 56), 3 Elliot Millar Mills (Cleopas Kundiona 16); 4 Alex Coles, 5 JJ Van Der Mescht (Tom Lockett 48); 6 Angus Scott-Young, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Callum Chick (c).

Referee: Adam Leal