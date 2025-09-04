Bedford Blues v Northampton Saints: Team news for Friday's pre-season clash

Anthony Belleau (picture: Northampton Saints)

Saints supporters will get a first look at new fly-half Anthony Belleau in Friday's opening pre-season fixture against Bedford Blues at Goldington Road (kick-off 7.45pm).

Belleau, a summer arrival from Clermont Auvergne, will start at 10 in the Mobbs Memorial Match.

The France ace will line up alongside Archie McParland, who is set to don the black, green and gold for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury back in January.

There will be a largely youthful look to a Saints backline that also includes Italy Under-20s star Edoardo Todaro, Blakiston Challenge winner Toby Thame, Tom Litchfield, Tom Rowe and James Pater.

Chunya Munga will skipper Saints from the second row, while there is big news at No.8 as Sam Graham makes his first appearance since suffering a serious knee injury against Leicester Tigers last October.

New signings Cleopas Kundiona, James Martin and Amena Caqusau and guest player Ben Murphy are named among the replacements, with 28 Saints players making the trip to Bedford.

Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, George Hendy, Emmanuel Iyogun, Josh Kemeny, Curtis Langdon, Alex Mitchell, Henry Pollock, Charlie Ulcoq, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith and Tom West have not been considered for selection.

Saints: 15 James Pater; 14 Tom Rowe, 13 Tom Litchfield, 12 Toby Thame, 11 Edoardo Todaro; 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Archie McParland; 1 Oliver Scola, 2 Henry Walker, 3 Luke Green; 4 Ed Prowse, 5 Chunya Munga (c); 6 Archie Benson, 7 Angus Scott-Young, 8 Sam Graham.

Replacements: Craig Wright, Ben Murphy (guest player), Cleopas Kundiona, Jack Lawrence, Emeka Atuanya, Aiden Ainsworth-Cave, Siep Walta, Fyn Brown, Jonny Weimann, Tom James, James Martin, Henry Lumley, Amena Caqusau.