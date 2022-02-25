Baxter urges Exeter to pile the pressure on Saints

The Chiefs boss believes his team can prevail in the Gallagher Premiership clash if they are able to rattle Chris Boyd's side.

Both teams still harbour hopes of a top-four finish, with Exeter currently four points ahead of ninth-placed Saints.

And when asked about this weekend's opposition, Baxter said: "They are a good side and when you watch them they play real end-to-end stuff, which is very good.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Baxter

"Equally, you look at them and there are times when you see them error under pressure and their game starts to break down a little bit.

"That means the key for us to create a game full of pressure - and one which gives us a real chance.

"Last week we did that at Newcastle (where Exeter won 15-14), but no one really spoke about that.

"The game was overshadowed more about the comments from Dean (Richards) and how close the game was.

"In reality, Newcastle only got into our 22 three times in the whole game – and one of those was from an interception score.

"For that to happen, it takes a lot of hard work from a team and that’s exactly what we did.

"Yes, we made errors and we missed a few opportunities to score, but the focal point afterwards was more that we were a bit off and we got lucky with a few refereeing decisions.

"Anyone who knows rugby or watches enough games, they’ll tell you it takes a lot more than luck and a few refereeing calls to stop an opposition being in your 22 for a few times.

"We created pressure very well and had it not been for our line-out misfunctioning a few times, we could easily have come away with five points.

"As I said, big parts of our game are standing up really well at the moment. Our work-rate, our effort, our determination. If you have all those, they will give you stead in every game."

With eight regular-season games still to play, Exeter are just outside the Premiership play-off places.

But Baxter said: "Is it my biggest challenge since being in charge of the club? I don’t think so.

"Right now, we’re fifth in the league, a couple of points off fourth place, with eight games of the season still to go.

"What probably represents the biggest challenge at the moment, compared to that of other years, is that there is now an expectation level around us.

"We have an expectancy amongst ourselves at the club, but it’s also outside of the club because for the last six or seven years we have been in and around that top four and contesting finals.

"If you say is this a bigger challenge than coming out of the Championship and staying in the Premiership, I would say ‘no’.

"For me, I am actually quite excited about what lies ahead - and I think the team are as well - because we’re not looking too much at the table and thinking we have to do this or that, right now we’re just scrapping for everything!

"It’s kind of similar to those first few years in the Premiership where we had to just go for it."

And he added: "I don’t think finishing in the top two is gone, we’re only a couple of wins away from that.

"Yes, we may have to win the majority of our games, plus hope other results go our way, but I wouldn’t say it has gone.

"If you were ask most of the sides in the top six or seven right now, none of them would be giving up hope.

"The difference for us at this moment of time is that things aren’t in our own hands and we have got to fight to get it back into our hands.