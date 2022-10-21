Bath v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's game at The Rec

Ludlam is one of three players promoted to the starting 15 after being given a slight breather in the 32-31 win against Newcastle Falcons last weekend.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Matt Proctor also come in, replacing Alex Moon and Rory Hutchinson respectively.

Hutchinson is ruled out after suffering concussion against the Falcons.

Lewis Ludlam

Prop Manny Iyogun, flanker Sam Graham, scrum-half Tom James and centre Tom Litchfield all return to the matchday squad as replacements at The Rec.

Saints are unable to select Hutchinson, Courtney Lawes, Dan Biggar, Tommy Freeman, Courtnall Skosan, Karl Wilkins, Matthew Arden, Aston Gradwick-Light and George Patten.

For Bath, homegrown fly-half George Worboys will earn his Gallagher Premiership debut this weekend.

The 21-year-old has featured six times for the blue, black and white to date, all in the Premiership Rugby Cup, and he takes the 10 jersey in the absence of injured duo Orlando Bailey and Piers Francis.

Worboys is one of three changes to the starting 15 that began last weekend’s match against Saracens.

Tighthead prop Aranos Coetzee comes back in for the injured Will Stuart, while Will Butt takes his place on the wing.

On the bench, Ted Hill could make his Bath debut alongside fellow ex-Worcester Warriors man Billy Searle who has signed on a short-term deal.

Home Premiership debuts could be forthcoming for Fergus Lee-Warner and Tom Carr-Smith.

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, Butt; Worboys, Shreuder; Schoeman, Dunn (c), Coetzee; Attwood, Roux; Bayliss, Reid, de Carpentier.

Replacements: Annett, Cordwell, Rae, Lee-Warner, Hill, Carr-Smith, Searle, Ojomoh.

Saints: Furbank; Collins, Proctor, Dingwall, Sleightholme; Grayson, Mitchell; A Waller, Matavesi, Hill; Salakaia-Loto, Ribbans; Coles, Ludlam (c), Augustus.