Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fixture: Bath v Northampton Saints

Competition: Gallagher Premiership (round 18)

Venue: The Rec, Bath

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 3.05pm)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Ludlam will skipper Saints on Saturday (photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Weather forecast: 19c, cloudy

Live television coverage: TNT Sports red button/discovery+/PRTV

Referee: Christophe Ridley

Assistant referees: Anthony Woodthorpe and Andrew Jackson

No. 4: Jamie Leahy

TMO: Ian Tempest

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, Muir; Russell, Spencer (c); Obano, Dunn, Du Toit; Roux, Ewels; Hill, Underhill, Bayliss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: Annett, Schoeman, Stuart, Stooke, Barbeary, Schreuder, Bailey, Reid.

Saints: Ramm; Seabrook, Litchfield, Odendaal, Sleightholme; Hutchinson, James; Iyogun, S Matavesi, Millar Mills; Mayanavanua, Lockett; Scott-Young, Ludlam (c), Graham.

Replacements: R Smith, Haffar, Hill, Munga, Pearson, McParland, Savala, Thame.

Not available for Saints selection: Callum Braley.

Most recent meeting: Saturday, November 4, 2023: Saints 24 Bath 18 (Gallagher Premiership)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan: “It’s always good to play at The Rec in front of the supporters on the final day of the season. The atmosphere is always special and I’m sure it’ll be an exciting game as Northampton are the in-form side in the Premiership at the moment. They’ve gone far in the Champions Cup this season and they’ve been really consistent in the league as well so I have no doubt it will be a tough test for us on Saturday, but one we are all massively looking forward to. We’ve gone through all the different scenarios to make sure we are all on the same page as a squad, but ultimately, we’ll be focused on ourselves and stick to the process that has put us in this position and we’re all aware that it’s in our hands for that play-off spot in two weekends’ time. We’re looking to approach this game in a confident manner, we’re going to stick to our process and not take anything for granted. We’re building something special here at Bath and I’ve been proud of what has been achieved this season and we’ll go out there to play for the big play-off game which is what we as a group want to be a part of collectively.”

Saints head coach Sam Vesty: “Bath are one of the sides really vying for top four - they've been good all year. They pose a really good test and it's going to be good practice for what knockout rugby is going to look like. It's going to be a humdinger because they are going to absolutely want to get a W to get top two and we're fighting for top spot. We've also got people who are fighting to get up the ladder in our squad and vying for places. The competition within our squad is really healthy and that will drive us as well. It's going to be an absolute cracker of a game.”

Opposition dangerman: Finn Russell often gets the headlines, but Ben Spencer has been a thorn in the Saints side before, and the scrum-half, who is also the skipper, is so key to what Bath do.