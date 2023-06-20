Barbarians heading back to the Gardens as Saints announce pre-season fixture

The black, green and gold ran out 45-39 winners on a memorable afternoon when the sides met for the first time ever back in November 2022 – with likes of Saints legends Tom Wood and Luther Burrell joining international stars Danny Cipriani, Owen Williams and Francois Hougaard in the famous black and white hooped jerseys.

And the world’s most famous invitational side will grace the Gardens turf again at the end of this summer, as Saints wrap up their pre-season preparations ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

“The visit of the BaaBaas last year was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the season at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, and given the brilliant feedback we had from our supporters following that game, we are delighted to welcome them back again,” said Saints CEO Mark Darbon.

Luther Burrell scored for the Barbarians against Saints at the Gardens last November (photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

“We were able to showcase a fantastic day of top-class rugby, creating a new piece of history for Northampton Saints as we played the famous side for the first time.

“We also, as is the case this season, were able to ensure our supporters were not left out-of-pocket with fewer Gallagher Premiership fixtures on our calendar, and we remain committed to delivering unmissable entertainment at great value for all our season ticket holders and hospitality guests.

“Everyone at the club is thrilled about the prospect of welcoming Barbarian F.C. back to Northampton, and we’d like to thank everyone involved for helping to make it happen.

“It should be an excellent way to kick our season off on home soil, combining the BaaBaas’ world-famous flair with Saints’ exhilarating brand of rugby.

"Another dazzling match-up is in store given the quality of the Baabaas’ squad, with a large number of international players on Rugby World Cup standby expected to feature in the black and white hoops.”

The Barbarians will be led by an Australian coaching quartet of Jason Gilmore, Laurie Fisher, Berrick Barnes, and Nathan Grey.

Gilmore, the current NSW Waratahs assistant coach, has previously coached at Queensland Reds and the Australia U20s.

Barnes, a former dual-code star and 51-cap Wallaby international, is a current member of NRL side Newcastle Knights’ coaching staff.

Thirty-five-cap Wallaby centre Grey is the former Australia and NSW Waratahs defence coach, while former Cherry and Whites coach Fisher is the current assistant coach of the Brumbies.

“To coach the Barbarians on a UK tour is an exciting challenge and one I can’t wait for,” said Gilmore.

“The opportunity to bring the Barbarian style of play to a full house at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens will make for a great match.

Fisher added: “I’m very excited to be returning to the UK. Time passes quickly and the quality of rugby in the Northern Hemisphere has continued to rise.

“To have the opportunity to be associated with the Barbarian name in rugby is a true honour and I look forward seeing some old faces and meeting new ones as my rugby journey continues."

Tickets for the clash are on sale now from £14 adult / £5 child.