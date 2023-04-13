Award win would be 'lovely', but Ramm's full focus is on helping Saints to see off Saracens

The Australian back has enjoyed a dazzling first season at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, scoring seven tries in 17 appearances so far.

Ramm's incredible athleticism has often caught the eye, with his offloading game and ability to beat a man also helping him to hit the headlines.

There wasn't too much fanfare when he arrived from NSW Waratahs last summer, but he has come to the fore in black, green and gold.

James Ramm

And the 24-year-old admits it would be nice to pick up an award or two, even though he is quick to give credit to his team-mates for providing the stage on which he has shone.

"Oh, yeah - it would be lovely (to win an award) for sure, but it is a team sport and I'm only being able to play well because of everyone else, and I think everyone would say the same," Ramm said.

First though, Ramm will hope to help Saints keep their campaign alive as they host Saracens in a must-win fixture at the Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

It will be a sell-out, with supporters of the black, green and gold desperate to help push their team towards the Gallagher Premiership play-offs.

Saints are currently three points behind fourth-placed London Irish with two regular-season games to go.

"With it being a sell-out, it just creates a bit more of a buzz around training," Ramm said.

"Every couple of days you get an update on how many seats are left. Now there's absolutely none.

"Playing in front of a full crowd is something I'd never experienced before and the lift you get from it and the roar after something good happens gives you that extra bit of energy when you need it and that extra bit of bravado when you're walking out.

"To finish off last home game here with a full crowd is really, really exciting."

Saracens are currently top of the league standings and they have already secured a home semi-final.

Mark McCall's men made it to the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup but bowed out with a 24-10 defeat at La Rochelle last Sunday.

"Sarries are a great team but it's just another 15 guys on the other side," Ramm said.

"It kind of helps I don't know many of them personally so they're not huge in my eyes.

"It's kind of like 'it's just another rugby player' and we've focused on ourselves and we want to play our own game here.

