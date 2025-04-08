Aviva Stadium or Stadium MK to host Saints if they reach European semis

By Tom Vickers
Published 8th Apr 2025, 12:12 BST
Saints beat Perpignan in a Heineken Cup semi-final at Stadiium MK in 2011 (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Saints beat Perpignan in a Heineken Cup semi-final at Stadiium MK in 2011 (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Saints will be playing at the Aviva Stadium or Stadium MK if they manage to reach the Investec Champions Cup semi-finals this weekend.

EPCR, the organiser of the Investec Champions Cup, has now confirmed the four potential venues to host this season’s semi-finals.

And it means Saints will know where they will be playing if they can win at home to Castres Olympique on Saturday evening (kick-off 5.30pm).

Should Saints progress and Glasgow Warriors claim an unlikely victory away to Leinster on Friday night, the black, green and gold would take on Glasgow at Stadium MK.

But if Leinster and Saints make it through, Saints would have to face Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The Champions Cup semi-finals will take place on the weekend of May 2/3/4, with the final scheduled for Saturday, May 24 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The semi-final fixtures will be announced as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the quarter-finals.

Possible Investec Champions Cup semi-final matches and venues – May 2/3/4

(pool stage rankings in brackets)

Union Bordeaux-Bègles (1) v RC Toulon (4) or Stade Toulousain (5) – Matmut ATLANTIQUE, Bordeaux (capacity: 42,100)

Leinster Rugby (2) v Saints (3) or Castres Olympique (6) – Aviva Stadium, Dublin (capacity: 51,700)

Saints (3) v Glasgow Warriors (7) – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes (capacity: 30,500)

RC Toulon (4) v Munster Rugby (9) – Matmut Stadium de Gerland, Lyon (capacity: 35,000)

Stade Toulousain (5) v Munster Rugby (9) – Matmut ATLANTIQUE, Bordeaux (capacity: 42,100)

Castres Olympique (6) v Glasgow Warriors (7) – Matmut ATLANTIQUE, Bordeaux (capacity: 42,100)

