Augustus insists switch from Saints to Ulster 'isn't a gamble'

Juarno Augustus (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Juarno Augustus insists his summer switch from Saints to Ulster 'isn't a gamble'.

The South African star enjoyed a hugely successful spell at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, establishing himself as one of Europe's most formidable No.8s during his four years in Northampton.

But having helped Saints to win the Gallagher Premiership in 2024 and reach the Investec Champions Cup final earlier this year, Augustus was keen to experience something new.

The chance to move to Ulster meant more opportunities to return to South Africa as his new club play against teams from his homeland in the United Rugby Championship.

So Augustus signed a three-year deal in Belfast as he sought to take the next step in his career.

However, the switch means Augustus will not be playing in the Champions Cup this season as Ulster's 14th-place finish in the URC saw them miss out on the blue riband competition for the first time.

But Augustus has no regrets about his move and he has high hopes for his new club.

"I believe we will be in the Champions Cup again next year and go well," Augustus told BBC Sport NI.

"I wouldn't say it's a gamble, just rugby on a different stage. It doesn't change anything for me. I just want to give my best to the team and hopefully we can achieve greatness.

"I will do whatever I can to try to help the team get some silverware. I have a feeling it is not that far away.

"I've watched a bit of Ulster's rugby and feel like I will belong on this team as there are so many younger guys coming through.

"There are older guys who come with experience and I think we can achieve so much more in the next couple of years."

Augustus is now 28 but despite being called into an initial 54-man squad for the summer Tests, he is yet to win his first cap for the Springboks.

However, the back row forward feels his move to Ulster can help him to achieve his international aims and Augustus has revealed that a conversation with former Ulster player and Springbok Marcell Coetzee helped him decide Ulster would be a good fit for him.

"I spoke to him (Coetzee) last year before I came over and he couldn't stop talking about the good things the club has done and what it can achieve in the next couple of years,” Augustus said. “I'm happy to give the little bits that I have to try achieve that.

"I just want to get the best out of myself for the three years I will be here.

"If I can play well for the club, my country will give me a call-up, I think.

"The potential in this team is unreal. Last year, we struggled a little bit. There were a lot of injuries and games that went the other way that could have gone our way.

"Hopefully we can also get a bit of luck this season without getting loads of injuries and we can show the world what we are capable of."