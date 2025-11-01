Another bonus-point win as Saints claim convincing cup success against Harlequins

James Pater capped an impressive performance by bagging Saints' bonus-point try (photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Saints made it back-to-back bonus-point wins at the start of their PREM Rugby Cup campaign as they claimed a convincing 26-17 home victory against Harlequins on Saturday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black, green and gold, who claimed a 49-34 success at Saracens back in September, had too much for the men in pink at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Anthony Belleau came up with another moment of magic early in his Saints career as he superbly engineered the bonus-point try for the impressive James Pater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pater had started it all off with a fantastic piece of creativity of his own, setting up wing Tom Rowe for a try on his debut.

Skipper Sam Graham also scored during a first period that was dominated by Saints, but they only led by two points at the break as Quins struck during both of their spells in the home 22.

Saints refused to let Quins anywhere near their line for the majority of the second period, though Seb Driscoll did claim a late consolation try four minutes from time for the away side.

Phil Dowson’s men will now take next weekend off before returning to cup action with a home game against Newcastle Red Bulls on November 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints dished out five debuts in the win against Harlequins, which started in fine style as full-back Pater bamboozled the Quins defence with a piece of deception before finding Rowe, who gathered the ball well and finished strongly.

Belleau narrowly missed the conversion, but Pater and Rowe were soon pushing forward again, with the latter just stepping into touch as he raced down the right again.

It was all Saints in the opening 10 minutes as they continued to pile the pressure on Quins, who needed to find a way out.

Alex Thomas, who took over as referee when Luke Pearce was injured in the derby-day battle with Leicester Tigers last month, made a couple of decisions to give penalties to Quins, frustrating the Saints coaching staff and allowing the away side to get up the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with the pressure building, livewire wing Cassius Cleaves, who scored a dramatic winner for Quins in a Gallagher PREM clash at the Twickenham Stoop back in January, found a way through the Saints defence.

Jamie Benson hit the right post with the conversion to leave the scores level.

Saints responded by returning to the front-foot rugby they began the game with, cranking up the heat in front of the away posts as Quins showed impressive desire to keep the hosts out.

However, the resistance was eventually broken as skipper Graham showed his strength, scoring for the first time since returning from the serious knee injury he suffered in October last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belleau easily added the extras and Saints kept coming, forcing Harlequins to do some good work to hold them up over the line.

Quins had barely been in Saints' half during the first 40 minutes, but they managed to score from their second spell in the home 22 as Hayden Hyde broke the attempted tackle of Pater to dive over on the left.

Benson missed the conversion to leave his side two points behind at the break, and Saints soon set about getting their buffer back early in the second period, with Ed Prowse carrying hard before Fyn Brown powered over.

Belleau's successful conversion made it 19-10 to the hosts and the French fly-half soon came up with something truly special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belleau beat one man and even when he had seemingly been stopped, he left the ball on the ground, collected it again and raced away before setting up the onrushing Pater for his first senior score.

That sealed the try bonus point for Saints, and Belleau added the gloss with the comfortable conversion.

Quins tried to summon a response and they were given a man advantage when Chunya Munga was sin-binned for a high tackle.

A knock-on ended one promising Quins attack and Belleau cleared his lines brilliantly to push play back up to halfway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ripple of excitement went around the Gardens as George Hendy was introduced in the 53rd minute.

Hendy soon made a typically bamboozling run from deep, lifting the noise levels again, before fresh props Sonny Tonga'uiha and Tom West showed some good handling to keep Saints moving towards the Quins line.

Munga returned from the sin bin at the same time that Tom James was brought into the action, with the scrum-half making his return from injury.

Saints were putting the squeeze on Quins up front, winning a scrum penalty that allowed them a platform to attack again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But to the credit of the battered and bruised away side, they managed to resist another surge.

The game then largely petered out as Saints continued their impressive stroll to victory, but Quins did score before the end as some nice interplay allowed flanker Driscoll to dot down.

The conversion cut the gap to nine points with four minutes to play and that was to be that as Saints won a penalty and Belleau booted the ball out to put the seal on the win as his side retained their unbeaten record.

Saints: 15 James Pater; 14 Tom Rowe, 13 Henry Lumley (Billy Pasco 65), 12 Toby Thame, 11 Amena Caqusau (George Hendy 53); 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Jonny Weimann (Tom James 60); 1 Oliver Scola (Tom West 40), 2 Marco Manfredi (Henry Walker 53), 3 Luke Green (Sonny Tonga'uiha 40); 4 Ed Prowse (James Bennett 72), 5 Chunya Munga; 6 Archie Benson (Aiden Ainsworth-Cave 72), 7 Fyn Brown, 8 Sam Graham (c).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harlequins: 15 Cameron Anderson; 14 Hayden Hyde (Josh Bellamy 58), 13 Frank McMillan, 12 Sean Kerr (Connor Slevin 52), 11 Cassius Cleaves; 10 Jamie Benson, 9 Max Green (c) (Jake Murray 65); 1 Simon Kerrod, 2 Sam Riley (Jimmy Staples 58), 3 Titi Lamositele (Ollie Streeter 52); 4 Harry Browne (Elliot Williams 36), 5 Jonny Green (Tate Williams 39); 6 Zach Carr, 7 Seb Driscoll, 8 Lucas Schmid.

Referee: Alex Thomas