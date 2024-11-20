Another accolade for Pollock as he picks up Saints' player of the month prize
After being named England A man of the match in the win against Australia A on Sunday, Pollock has now picked up Saints' player of the month prize for October.
The 19-year-old secured 61 per cent of the supporter vote as he saw off competition from fellow nominees Rory Hutchinson, Josh Kemeny, Tom Pearson and James Ramm.
It is the second time that Pollock has been named Saints player of the month.
He featured in all four of his club's outings in October as two home victories against Harlequins and Sale Sharks sandwiched tough losses at Leicester Tigers and Bristol Bears.
The young back rower started two of those clashes and Pollock’s abrasive attack put the flanker centre stage as he made some 37 carries across his four appearances.
