Another accolade for Pollock as he picks up Saints' player of the month prize

By Tom Vickers
Published 20th Nov 2024, 10:52 GMT
Henry Pollock (picture: Northampton Saints)Henry Pollock (picture: Northampton Saints)
Henry Pollock (picture: Northampton Saints)
Henry Pollock just keeps winning awards.

After being named England A man of the match in the win against Australia A on Sunday, Pollock has now picked up Saints' player of the month prize for October.

The 19-year-old secured 61 per cent of the supporter vote as he saw off competition from fellow nominees Rory Hutchinson, Josh Kemeny, Tom Pearson and James Ramm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is the second time that Pollock has been named Saints player of the month.

He featured in all four of his club's outings in October as two home victories against Harlequins and Sale Sharks sandwiched tough losses at Leicester Tigers and Bristol Bears.

The young back rower started two of those clashes and Pollock’s abrasive attack put the flanker centre stage as he made some 37 carries across his four appearances.

Related topics:England

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice