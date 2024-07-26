Sam Matavesi has left Saints to join Lyon (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson insists Saints’ squad is ‘never complete’ as he keeps the door open for more arrivals for the season ahead.

The black, green and gold lost plenty of experienced players during the summer with the likes of Sam Matavesi, Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam moving to France.

But Saints did manage to keep the core of their Premiership-winning side together as the continue to build around men such as Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall and George Furbank, all of whom are candidates for the captaincy for the campaign ahead.

Dowson has already said that the club will continue to develop players from their successful Academy system, with the likes of Craig Wright and Henry Pollock primed to step up.

But there could also be figures coming in from outside the club, and there are already some on trial at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Saints’ latest signing came on Thursday as hooker Nathan Langdon, brother of Curtis, put pen to paper on a deal as he helps to fill the void left by Lyon-bound Matavesi.

"Sam was an interesting case because he left really late so we didn't have a tonne of warning,” Dowson said.

"At that point, lots of players are contracted so you're sort of scrabbling around a bit, but what I would say is that Robbie Smith got his first cap for Scotland over the summer and he's someone who is desperate to step up and show what he's capable of.

"Craig Wright was outstanding at the Under-20s World Cup so we've got strength in that area and we don't necessarily want to go out and sign an international or sign someone who is experienced. We want to trust the development stuff we've been putting in over the past couple of years is going to pay dividends this year for those guys in particular.

"But Nathan Langdon coming in, you watch him in the first two weeks and he's obviously driven and capable and he'll want to put his mark down and compete with those guys.

"But at the same time, the squad's never complete because we've got guys on trial here, we've got people who are going to get injured so we'll need to have injury dispensation cover and the squad's never complete.