All you need to know ahead of Saints' Champions Cup final clash

It’s fair to say there’s a lot to keep track of ahead of the Investec Champions Cup final in Cardiff this weekend.

So we’ve put together a guide with some key information that supporters of the black, green and gold may find useful before the big game…

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff (roof will be closed)

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, May 24, 2025, 2.45pm

Weather forecast: 16c, light rain

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Assistant referees: Andrea Piardi (Italy) and Andrew Brace (Ireland)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa).

Live television coverage: Premier Sports and free-to-air on S4C and BBC iPlayer

Most recent meeting: Friday, December 11, 2020: Saints 12 Union Bordeaux-Bègles 16 (Champions Cup pool stages)

What kit Saints will be wearing: Home

What dressing room Saints will be in: Away

The thoughts of Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: “Fundamentally, we have to focus on what it means to perform on a big stage.

“You often see across sports that semi-finals are end-to-end classic encounters and then finals are often a nervy, turgid affair where the margins are very tight.

“We have spoken about that, we understand that and we need to make sure we don’t panic when those things happen.

“We want to make sure – and I am sure Bordeaux are saying exactly the same thing – that (semi-final) is not the summit of our season, that this game is our best performance and our most exciting one.

“So we can’t be satisfied just to be here – I’ve got to make sure we get our training level right and what is important to play against Bordeaux.

“There’s going to be distractions this week. One of them is the media, one of them is the travel, one of them is a different stadium with a roof on, then the expectation of playing in the final, so we want to normalise that.

“We don’t want to get too caught up in ‘it has been 25 years and are we going to do something different’.

“We have got to make sure, actually, that it’s a great occasion. We’ve got the opportunity to do something special as a group.”

The thoughts of Union Bordeaux-Bègles lock Adam Coleman: “Last year left a big, sour taste in our mouths after working so hard all year and to fall just short. It was quite disappointing.

”They (Saints) are a great attacking team, but they’re very good defensively.

"What impresses me about them is their work off the ball - defensively they’re very organised.

"We’ll definitely have to be at our best.

“They really showed it against Leinster in that semi-final. They were well organised, incredibly aggressive on the hits, their maul stood up.

“They’ve got a quality forward pack, it’s going to be a tough game."

Where Saints supporters will be congregating before and after the game: Northampton Saints Supporters Club will be meeting at midday at Walkabout in Cardiff (65-74 St Mary's Street). There will also be a fans village at Cardiff Arms Park, which is next to the Principality Stadium – it will feature live music, entertainment, food and drink stalls, family-friendly experiences and community outreach initiatives, as well as special appearances from rugby legends.