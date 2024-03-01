'A straightforward decision' - Angus is so happy to be staying at Saints

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And the Australian flanker believes he has come on in leaps and bounds since arriving from Queensland Reds ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 26-year-old has scored four tries in 40 appearances for the black, green and gold, showing himself to be a truly combative member of the back row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Scott-Young has been savouring every minute of his time at Saints.

Angus Scott-Young (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“It was a pretty straightforward decision for me to stay at the club,” said Scott-Young.

“I’ve made close friendships with a good number of the guys in the team – it’s a very tight-knit community, which I love being a part of.

“The high-performance environment at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens is also incredible, I hadn’t experienced anything like it before coming to Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have incredible coaches, world-class training facilities, and some really talented players, so to be in an environment like this is really exciting.

“It’s also been really cool to see the reaction of our supporters towards the collaborations between my clothing brand, ‘Saint Gustaf’, and the club. I’ve really enjoyed the artistic outlet that the club has given me, and I’m looking forward to doing some more of that in the future.

“Moving to England and facing new challenges has helped me grow as a person and opened my eyes to new cultures and new ways of living.

"On the field, playing in the Premiership has been brilliant for my development; it’s one of, if not the highest, level of club rugby in the world.

"Every week is a huge challenge which is really enjoyable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you look at the stock Saints have in the back row, the guys I’m competing with for places, they’re almost all at international level.

"Being around players like that is the best way to ensure you’re upping your game, you learn to appreciate the talent that they have, and learn to take bits from their game.