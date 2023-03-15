News you can trust since 1897
'A shame to see Trevor go' - Falcons react to Davison's Saints switch

Newcastle Falcons chairman of rugby Matt Thompson admitted it was a shame to lose Trevor Davison to Saints.

By Tom Vickers
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:13 GMT- 1 min read

Davison had established himself as an important player for Falcons, playing 105 first team games for the club after joining from Blaydon in the summer of 2017.

He went on to earn full international honours for England and was a consistent performer for his club.

But Davison decided to cut short his time at Newcastle as Saints came calling.

Trevor Davison has joined Saints
The 30-year-old has joined the black, green and gold with immediate effect, filling the gap left by Ehren Painter, who has joined Exeter Chiefs.

Thompson said: "It’s a shame to see Trevor go, especially mid-contract, and we were very much looking forward to having him as part of our squad next season.

"That being said, we have accepted his request to move on and will not stand in his way.

"It’s been a pleasure having him at Newcastle Falcons and we wish him all the best as he joins up with the Northampton Saints team."

