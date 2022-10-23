The Corby Rugby Club site at Rockingham Triangle

The sad news of the club’s closure was announced by the committee on social media on Friday last week.

An EGM was called after the club, which was formed in 1958, were forced to cancel their second league game this month and cancel their midweek training sessions due to a lack of players.

And, at that meeting, the committee “voted in favour of ceasing all rugby activities with immediate effect”.

That all came after they had been forced to shut their clubhouse due to the rising cost of energy bills.

Former players and those who have had an association with the club, which is based at the Rockingham Triangle site on Rockingham Road, will have the chance to say their goodbyes this weekend as they have a “clearing out party” on Saturday.

In a clearly emotional statement released on Facebook, the club’s committee said: “As most of you will already be aware, the club has been going through a challenging time in recent months as a result of the rising cost of energy and running the clubhouse.

“A decision was made last month to temporarily close/mothball the clubhouse facility until the economic turmoil settles down, and focus on the ‘on the field’ activities of the club.

“With a number of offers of support from local sports clubs, we managed to secure some shared changing room and shower facilities next to our ground so that we could continue to compete on the field as Corby Rugby Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, we have (understandably) lost a number of players from the squad, as have clubs up and down the country, where we now have to cancel our second league game this month and have had to cancel our midweek training sessions.

“To that end, following the calling of an EGM, all of those in attendance tonight (last Friday) have unanimously voted in favour of ceasing all rugby related activities with immediate effect.

“It is with a heavy heart, that we inform you that Corby Rugby Club’s mammoth journey that started in 1958 has come to an end.

“Rest assured, we have tried our best and have been fighting tooth and nail to keep the club going over the last few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But rugby, as you all know, requires the numbers to be able to field a team.

“We will be opening the clubhouse one last time on Saturday, October 29 to host a clearing out party, so for those who could spare us some of your time to help clean down the facility and share with us a few memories and a few beers, it would be greatly appreciated.

“It’s been a pleasure Corby Rugby Club. We will say our goodbyes on Saturday. Take care.”

A number of tributes were paid to the club on their Facebook post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of them came from Kettering Rugby Club’s general manager Doug Bridgman.

He wrote: “Really so sorry to hear that you have had to make that decision.

“I have some very fond memories of playing with and against some legendary players from Corby RFC.