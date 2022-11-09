Oundle trailed 7-5 at half-time with Jordan Carey scoring for the visitors, although his attempt to convert his own try struck the upright.

And Oundle moved into a 17-7 lead after the break with Tom Oliver and Harry Winch going over, with Carey converting the latter’s score.

However, the hosts hit back with two converted tries to take a 21-17 lead going into the latter stages.

Shane Ling's late try ultimately proved to be in vain as Kettering lost 22-19 to Olney at Waverley Road. Pictures by Glyn Dobbs

But Oundle won it at the death with Grant Snelling scoring under the posts with Carey adding the conversion to make it a bonus point win.

The victory moved Oundle up to eighth in the table ahead of this weekend’s home clash with third-placed Bridgnorth.

Kettering slipped to a fifth defeat of the Regional Two East Midlands season as they were beaten 22-19 by Olney at Waverley Road.

Kean McCabe and Steve Dysel both scored tries for the hosts in the first half with Joe Daniel converting on both occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering and Olney get to grips with each other in a heated moment

Shane Ling also crossed the whitewash in the second period but it was not enough for the Blues, who travel to Peterborough this weekend.

Wellingborough’s 100 per cent start to the Counties One Midlands East (South) season came to an end as they were edged out 17-13 at Market Bosworth.

Tries from Kieran Checkley and Rhys Fereday and a Joel Richardson penalty weren’t quite enough for Boro’ to keep the winning run going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were overtaken at the top by Vipers who maintained their perfect record and the new leaders will be the hosts for Wellingborough in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

Kean McCabe scored Kettering's first try against Olney

Rushden & Higham maintained their good form in Counties Two Midlands East (South) with a 20-11 success at Biggleswade.

Stewarts & Lloyds, meanwhile, were handed a walkover in their game against Melton Mowbray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third-placed Rushden are eight points clear of S&L, who sit in fourth, and they host leaders Daventry this weekend.