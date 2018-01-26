Ripley delighted as Northants sign New Zealand star

Northants head coach David Ripley says he is delighted have acquired the services of New Zealand star Doug Bracewell.

The 27-year-old English style seamer will join up with the squad for the first spell of red-ball cricket in the forthcoming season, covering for Rory Kleinveldt.

Kleinveldt will arrive in time for the start of the Steelbacks’ Royal London One-Day Cup campaign, which begins on May 17, at home to Leicestershire.

Bracewell will bring a wealth of experience to Northants, having featured in 60 international matches for New Zealand and 82 first-class games during his career to date.

He recently returned to the Black Caps team for the recent one-day series against West Indies.

And Ripley said: “We’re delighted to have secured Doug’s services for the first part of the season until Rory is able to join us for the 50-over competition.

“He is highly skilled and vastly experienced, with plenty of international experience under his belt.

"He will give us the additional firepower we need alongside an already high-quality attacking unit.

“His presence will certainly add some competition for places, which is always healthy for the boys.

"We’re delighted to be getting him over.”

Bracewell has appeared in 27 Tests, taking 72 wickets with best figures of nine for 60 in Hobart, leading New Zealand to their first Test win in Australia in 26 years.

He also has a handy record with the bat, making 2,914 runs in 82 games, with a high score of 105.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity ahead at Northants and am very much looking forward to working with the club for the start of the county season," Bracewell said.

“It’s a great opportunity to challenge myself in different conditions and I am hoping to improve as a player but also make a difference at the club while I’m there.”