Ripley confirms three counties are chasing Northants star Duckett

David Ripley has confirmed that three counties are currently chasing the signature of Northants star Ben Duckett.

But Ripley remains desperate to hold on to Duckett, with the County having offered the 23-year-old a contract extension.

Duckett's current deal ends at the conclusion of the current campaign and Yorkshire have already revealed that they have spoken to the player about joining them.

Yorkshire's director of cricket, Martyn Moxon, says his county are 'hopeful' that the batsman will make the move to Headingley.

But there is plenty of interest in Duckett, with Northants head Ripley revealing a trio of clubs are trying to recruit him.

"We've got three counties who have put in to speak to Ben and he can speak to them to see what they've got to say," Ripley said.

"We've got our offer in and we're trying to press him to try to work out what he's going to do.

"It's a difficult one for the players. Tom Kohler-Cadmore is an example because he came out too early (to say he was leaving Worcestershire for Yorkshire) and the coaches binned him off and his season was finished.

"The players are right to take it deep into the season but if they're going to leave, we want to know.

"We want to replace the players who are leaving.

"It's a little bit up in the air, but we hope we're getting closer to resolving that, but we'll see in the next couple of weeks.

"Ben is doing nothing wrong. He's in the last year of his contract, it's all above board and the clubs who are speaking to him have done everything above board.

"When people go into the last year of their contract, this is what happens."