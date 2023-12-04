Pitsford Water Trail Races launched by Race Harborough

Race Harborough have launched two brand new, fully marked, trail races to their 2024 events calendar.

The Pitsford Water Trail Races, which take place on Sunday, 3rd March 2024, offer participants races over 10k or half marathon distances

Both races, which start and finish at Brixworth Country Park, utilise the footpaths, bridleways and tracks above and around Pitsford Water allowing runners to enjoy the best of the Northamptonshire countryside as well as some fantastic views.

The half marathon route also visits the villages of Holcot, Hannington, Walgrave, Old, and Scaldwell as it circumnavigates Pitsford Water.

Pitsford Water

Mary Pearson, Event Director of Race Harborough, said: “We’re delighted to launch these new trail races that showcase the fantastic countryside around Pitsford Water. Whilst the reservoir is a popular location for runners, these races give participants the opportunity to venture off the beaten track and experience some of the best trails the county has to offer.

“The 10k race provides the perfect introduction to trail running, whilst the half marathon provides a decent challenge for those looking to go further or build their experience in the sport.”

Angela Tobin, Event Manager of Anglian Water Parks, said: “We’re really happy to be welcoming Race Harborough to Anglian Waters Pitsford Reservoir.

“Anglian Water Parks have a great history of partnering with event providers delivering a host of sporting and recreation events and these exciting new Trail Races are a fantastic addition, showcasing Pitsford Water in its beautiful rural Northamptonshire setting and helping to ensure there are new and diverse opportunities to encourage visitors and local communities to access and enjoy this wonderful facility.”